July 16, 2020
BIZTECH
Nigerian farmers use drone technology to boost production | Money Talks
In Nigeria, COVID-19 lockdowns have forced some people to turn to farming to make ends meet. Some have embraced technology by using drones to spray pesticides. A Lagos-based startup is hoping to cash in on the trend, by teaching emerging farmers on how to best use the technology. Philip Owira has more. #Nigeria #Agriculture #DroneTechnology
