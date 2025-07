Nigerian tracing team races to contain Covid-19 spread

Nigerian team races to trace people who may have come in contact with Covid-19 patients as lockdowns eased. Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Easing Lockdown Measures 👉http://trt.world/13fb #Nigeria #Covid19 #Coronavirus