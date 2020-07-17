July 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained
Armenia and Azerbaijan are in the middle of their worst border clash in recent history. Here's what you need to know about the Armenian-occupied Karabakh region.
