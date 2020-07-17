July 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Health workers risk heat stroke from protective equipment
Personal protective equipment is vital to protect health workers from the coronavirus - but it also places those in tropical and arid countries at risk of a potentially fatal condition - heat stroke. Met Office Joint Chair in Climate Hazards Dann Mitchell, explains what this means for people living in hot climates especially health workers. #coronavirus #heatstroke #climatechange
Health workers risk heat stroke from protective equipment
Explore