July 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Neo-Nazi terror group back in Germany? | 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany
This week we are looking at: -Lawyer, politician, artist receive death threats from Nazis as police are allegedly involved -Hundreds of parents say their kids are taken by the state unjustly -Questions loom over Merkel's successor -Man strips four policemen of their weapons, runs into forest -Lakes become favorite holiday spots for Germans due to Covid-19 Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in #Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports. Watch other episodes of 'Five Things in Five Minutes' 👉 http://trt.world/13cq Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z #NeoNazi #terror
