This week we are looking at: -Lawyer, politician, artist receive death threats from Nazis as police are allegedly involved -Hundreds of parents say their kids are taken by the state unjustly -Questions loom over Merkel's successor -Man strips four policemen of their weapons, runs into forest -Lakes become favorite holiday spots for Germans due to Covid-19 Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in #Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​​ Watch other episodes of 'Five Things in Five Minutes' 👉 http://trt.world/13cq Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z #NeoNazi #terror
July 17, 2020
