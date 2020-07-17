July 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Care home residents create iconic album covers in lockdown
An elderly care home in the UK recreated iconic album covers with their residents standing in for the stars so as to keep their spirits high during lockdown. Robert Speker, Sydmar Lodge Care Home Activities Coordinator talks to TRT World about how he came up with the idea and how his residents responded . #UK #RobertSpeker #SydmarLodgeCareHome
Care home residents create iconic album covers in lockdown
Explore