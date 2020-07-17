Bashar al Assad: 20 years of ruling Syria

Bashar al Assad has been ruling Syria for 20 years. Here are five things to know about him. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #syria #Assad #revolution