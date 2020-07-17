WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey-Egypt Tensions in Libya
Turkey and Egypt shared a close relationship dating back centuries, but all that changed in 2013 when Egypt saw its first democratically elected president overthrown in a coup. Turkey, which was a strong supporter of Egypt's fledgling government and its president Mohamed Morsi, condemned the military take over. Since then, mistrust between Ankara and Cairo has only grown. The two countries are on opposing sides of the Libyan conflict and are competing for vast energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. How will their rivalry impact the future of the region? Guests: Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Omar Ashour Associate Professor at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies
Turkey-Egypt Tensions in Libya
July 17, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us