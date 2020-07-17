Turkey-Egypt Tensions in Libya

Turkey and Egypt shared a close relationship dating back centuries, but all that changed in 2013 when Egypt saw its first democratically elected president overthrown in a coup. Turkey, which was a strong supporter of Egypt's fledgling government and its president Mohamed Morsi, condemned the military take over. Since then, mistrust between Ankara and Cairo has only grown. The two countries are on opposing sides of the Libyan conflict and are competing for vast energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. How will their rivalry impact the future of the region? Guests: Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Omar Ashour Associate Professor at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies