WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey-Egypt Rivalry | Cyprus Peace Operation
There is growing mistrust between Turkey and Egypt, from taking opposing sides in the Libyan conflict to competition for vast energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. We delve into the rivalry between Ankara and Cairo and ask how it will impact the future of the region. Plus, 46 years ago, Turkey launched a military operation to protect the Turkish minority in Cyprus. The intervention came after Greece initiated a coup on the island. Since then, Cyprus has been divided along ethnic lines. So, what's the future of this resource-rich Mediterranean island? Guests: Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Omar Ashour Associate Professor at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies Ata Atun Professor at Cyprus Science University Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat
Turkey-Egypt Rivalry | Cyprus Peace Operation
July 17, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us