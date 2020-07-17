Flash floods kill at least 36 in Indonesia

Flash floods and landslides have killed at least 36 people and left hundreds displaced on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Extreme Weather 👉 http://trt.world/1p4b TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Indonesia #flashfloods #Sulawesi