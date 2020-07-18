Fire breaks out at Nantes cathedral in western France

A major fire at a cathedral in the French city of Nantes is under control. Authorities say they are treating the incident as a criminal act. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #CathedralFire #NantesCathedral #France