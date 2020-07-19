France to make mask compulsory in all indoor public places

The French Government has accelerated plans to make it compulsory for people to wear face masks in all indoor public places. The new rule will come into effect on Monday - two weeks ahead of schedule, due to a flare up in Covid-19 cases. Mehmet Solmaz has the story.