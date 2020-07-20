Athens Muslims still forced to pray underground

Despite being home to a large Muslim population, and multiple government promises, Athens remains the last European capital without a mosque. Valentini Anagnostopoulou reports from the Greek capital on the challenges Muslims face in practicing their religion. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw #Athens #Mosque #Muslims