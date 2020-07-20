Sudan's economic troubles worsen

In Sudan, queues for basic goods continue to grow as the country's economy plunges. Last month the annual inflation accelerated to 136%, up from 114% in May. The sharp rise was driven by food and fuel prices, and as Philip Owira reports, lines are forming outside bakeries and petrol stations across the capital. TRT World Programmes (shows) 👉 http://trt.world/Programmes #SudanEconomy #Inflation #BakeryPrices