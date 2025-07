Turkey marks 46 years of Cyprus Peace Operation

Former TRNC Presidency Undersecretary Mustafa Ergun Olgun discusses the relationship between the island’s Greek and Turkish populations as Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) mark the 46th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation. #TurkishRepublicoNorthernCyprus #CyprusPeaceOperation #TurkishCypriots