Why Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in a state of conflict to this day
Border clashes between long-time rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia have resumed after a brief pause. Azerbaijan's defence ministry says it was after Armenians shelled Azerbaijani villages with large-calibre weapons. Several days of fighting have led to the deaths of at least 16 people on both sides. Defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar explains why the two countries remain in a state of conflict to this day. Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pg7 TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Azerbaijan #Armenia #AzerbaijanArmenia
July 20, 2020
