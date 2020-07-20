India's 'George Floyd cases' expose excessive police brutality

The deaths of P Jayaraj and E Bennicks in police custody have exposed the systemic problem India has with police brutality, corruption, and torture. India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #JayarajandBennicks #GeorgeFloyd #India