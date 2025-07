People queue for basic goods as Sudanese economic crisis deepens | Money Talks

In Sudan, queues for basic goods continue to grow as the country's economy worsens. Last month, Sudan's annual inflation accelerated to 136%, up from 114% in May. The sharp rise was driven by food and fuel prices. And as Philip Owira reports, lines are forming outside bakeries and petrol stations across the capital Khartoum. #Sudan #EconomicCrisis #Inflation