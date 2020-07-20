EU leaders split on $2.1T coronavirus response | Money Talks

Leaders of the European Union remain in deadlock over a proposed $2 trillion stimulus package that would mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. On the fourth day of what was supposed to be a two-day affair, members remain split on how much money to earmark for grants in the $858 billion recovery fund the bloc will raise from capital markets. Heavyweights Germany and France had proposed 570 billion dollars in grants in May. But the wealthy nations Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Finland and Sweden want that amount trimmed by more than $100 billion. For more on this, we spoke to Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz in Munich. #EuropeanUnion #StimulusPackage #Coronavirus