European leaders agree on $850B Covid-19 relief package
After five days of marathon talks, European Union leaders have agreed on a financial aid package of more than 850 billion dollars. They also approved the union's budget of one point one trillion dollars. The discussions were some of the most intense with leaders accusing each other of deliberately torpedoing talks through excessive demands. Natasha Hussain takes a look at how we got to this point. Coronavirus in France 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/138t TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #EUSummit #ReliefPackage #Pandemic
July 21, 2020
