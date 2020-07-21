Twitter campaign targets former Saudi crown prince

Saudi Twitter users have sent thousands of tweets accusing the kingdom’s former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef and his long-time aide of corruption in what is believed to be a move to discredit him ahead of his possible indictment. Director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University Mahjoob Zweiri weighs in. #SaudiTwitterusers #PrinceMohammedbinNayef #SaadAlJabri