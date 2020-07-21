Pompeo on UK visit amid rising China tensions | Money Talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been on a visit to London to discuss a free trade deal, 5G and China. That's as the UK has increasingly been on a collision course with Beijing due to its handling of the coronavirus and its crackdown in Hong Kong. Sibel Karkus has more. And we spoke to Martin Jacques, author of 'When China Rules the World'. #China #Huawei #Pompeo