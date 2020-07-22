US Secretary of State Pompeo in London to discuss China

The US Secretary of State says China's Communist Party is a threat. Mike Pompeo is in the UK, trying to gather support for Washington's China policy. Since Donald Trump became president three and half years ago, the White House has been at loggerheads with Beijing on an increasing number of issues, including trade, human rights, territorial claims in the South China Sea, Huawei, and most recently, the coronavirus. In the United Kingdom, the US has a long-standing ally that agrees with it on almost every China-related matter. Sibel Karkus reports.