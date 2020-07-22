WORLD
2 MIN READ
America and The World | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
With less than four months until the US presidential election, and with former Vice President Joe #Biden continuing to extend his lead in the polls over President Donald Trump, the Democratic presumptive nominee has vowed to undo President Trump’s decision to formally withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, in the most recent survey by Pew Research, a nonpartisan think thank, on how the rest of the world views the US, Trump ratings remain low while views of the US stay mostly favorable. Across Europe, 3 in 4 lack confidence in Trump’s leadership in countries such as Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands. In Mexico, nearly 90% do not have confidence in the US President. As Joe Biden continues to forge ahead in the polls, can he restore American leadership in the world and strengthen democracy at home? Guests: Thomas Shannon Acting Secretary of State in early 2017 William Fallon Former Head of US Central Command Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
America and The World | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
July 22, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us