WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is 'Cancel Culture' Threatening Freedom of Speech?
Many public figures are being shamed on social media for expressing their points of view. But now some of America's most prominent intellectuals are fueling the debate over free speech. In an open letter in Harper's Magazine, they write of a climate intolerance and of being ostracized for expressing controversial views. So, is the 'cancel culture' phenomenon justified? Or does it spell the erosion of public discourse? Guests: Claire Potter Author and Opinion Writer at The New York Times Waqas Mirza Freelance Journalist and Writer Kelechi Egwim Activist and Executive Director of APPEAL Incorporated
Is 'Cancel Culture' Threatening Freedom of Speech?
July 22, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us