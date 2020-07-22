Google honours NASA’s first Turkish female astronomer

Google honoured the life and work of Turkish astrophysicist Dilhan Eryurt for changing how we understand the Sun. Who is she? Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #NASA #DilhanEryurt #Apollo11