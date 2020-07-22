BIZTECH
US President Donald Trump says COVID-19 outbreak to get 'worse' | Money Talks
Investor concerns over the coronavirus pandemic have returned to the fore, especially in the US, where there are now almost four million cases and more than 142,000 deaths. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the health crisis, has warned things will get worse before they get better, as his handling of the pandemic comes under increased scrutiny. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Doctor Andrea Feigl in Washington DC. She's the founder and CEO of the Health Finance Institute, and was a former health economist at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. And Mickey Levy also joined us from New York. He's chief economist for Asia and the US at Berenberg Capital Markets. #DonaldTrump #Pandemic #InfectionRate
July 22, 2020
