July 22, 2020
Pandemic pushes British businesses towards cashless payments | Money Talks
Is the UK moving towards becoming a cashless society? Ten years ago, more than half of all payments were made in cash. That's fallen to under a quarter. Now with concerns over contact transmission of COVID-19, the end of notes and coins could come sooner than expected. Natalie Powell reports. #Pandemic #Britain #CardlessPayments
