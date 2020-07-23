July 23, 2020
Chinese consulate in Houston ordered to close by US
Tensions are running high between China and the US after Beijing says the US government ordered the Chinese consulate in Houston closed on Wednesday. The State Department in Washington says it was to protect US intellectual property but China has condemned the move and is threatening retaliation. Our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports. #US #China #Houston
