Iran's Suspended Executions

Amirhossein Moradi, Saeed Tamjidi, and Mohammad Rajabi were protesting against a hike in fuel prices last year and a few months later Iran handed them the death penalty. But a campaign to save them exploded on social media with millions tweeting with the hashtag 'do not execute.' It seems the authorities took notice and the Supreme Court accepted their request for a retrial. So, is this a turning point for the country? Guests: Setareh Sadeqi PhD student in American Studies at Tehran University​ Cameron Khansarinia Policy Director for the ‎National Union for Democracy in Iran Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent​