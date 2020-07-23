WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Ghislaine Maxwell make it to trial? Ex-Warden talks
Well it sounds simple, all the U.S. government has to do is keep Ghislaine Maxwell alive until her trial next year, and yet there are plenty of reasons to fear she may never make it to court; just consider how easily her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail almost exactly a year ago. Maxwell’s being held at a different detention centre in New York, but it still has a terrible reputation and houses all sorts of suspects including alleged murderers, sex offenders, and terrorists. The fear is that Maxwell, who’s accused of grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, could either kill herself, or be attacked by another inmate. Her lawyers worry she might even catch Covid-19 - they requested bail on that basis but bail was denied, her trial set for July 2021.
Will Ghislaine Maxwell make it to trial? Ex-Warden talks
July 23, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us