German army lost 100,000 rounds of ammunition | 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: -More than 100,000 rounds of ammunition missing from German army -20% of children in Germany living in poverty -Merkel’s government under pressure over negligence in fraud scandal -Street party turns into clashes with police in Frankfurt -German intelligence monitors people’s WhatsApp conversations Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.