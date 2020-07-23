BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU Parliament calls for changes to budget and relief package | Money Talks
Members of the European Parliament have voted in favour of further negotiations to a $2-trillion stimulus package. EU leaders agreed on a seven-year budget and post-pandemic rescue package on Tuesday after four days of talks. But MEPs have demanded changes to the proposal and threatened to block the budget when a final vote takes place at the end of the year. They say cuts to health, climate and research programmes are not in the interests of the bloc. The motion passed by 465 votes to 150. #EUparliament #ReliefPackage #Covid19
EU Parliament calls for changes to budget and relief package | Money Talks
July 23, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us