BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US jobless claims rise unexpectedly as outbreak worsens | Money Talks
There are signs the coronavirus resurgence across the United States is already taking a toll on the economy, after the number of Americans filing for unemployment rose for the first time in 15 weeks. More than 1.4 million people lodged jobless claims last week, as a surge in cases in California, Texas, Florida and other states forced governors to either halt or reverse their re-opening plans. Lawmakers now have a week to reach a deal on a new stimulus package that will help mitigate the nation's worsening health and economic crisis. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on America's jobs crisis, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's chief economist for the US and Asia at Berenberg Capital Markets in New York. #USjobs #UnemploymentClaims #Coronavirus
US jobless claims rise unexpectedly as outbreak worsens | Money Talks
July 23, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us