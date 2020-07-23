Beijing launches unmanned interplanetary mission to Mars

China has successfully launched an unmanned probe to Mars in its first ever independent mission to another planet. The rocket took off from Hainan Island south of Mainland China on Thursday. Next week the US will launch a similar rover to the red planet. And as Sarah Morice reports these missions are becoming the latest arena for the growing Washington - Beijing rivalry.