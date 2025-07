Hagia Sophia first prayers

#Muslims will hold Friday prayers at the #HagiaSophia in #Istanbul for the first time in 86 years. The UNESCO World Heritage Site was built as a church in the sixth century and served as a mosque for almost half a millennium. This month, Turkey’s highest court ruled that the 1934 decision to turn it into a museum was illegal. Shamim Chowdhury looks back at one of the most historic monuments in the world.