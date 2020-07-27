Neuroscientist crowdfunds to expand 'silent speech' research | Money Talks

A top neuroscientist, known as the "Father of Cyborgs", is crowdfunding to continue his research into what's known as Silent Speech. Dr Philip Kennedy has developed a brain implant that can help decode what people are saying in their heads, and allow a computer to say it out loud. Nicola Hill has more. #Neuroscience #SilentSpeech #BrainScan