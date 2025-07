NEXUS EXTRA: "I'm an eyewitness”

Jeffrey Epstein’s former employer who worked with him for nearly a decade in the 1980s and 1990s tells Nexus extra everything he knows about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He says he refused their advances to recruit him. He also talks about “paedophile Island”, and the money, sex tapes, Robert Maxwell, and Israeli intelligence. Not to mention Bill Clinton…​