July 28, 2020
Kenyan firm produces compost to meet urban farming demand | Money Talks
An increasing number of Kenyans living in urban areas are starting their own gardens to grow food. This has created demand for products that can help improve yields. One small company is tapping into the market, by selling enriched soil to these non-traditional farmers. Dominic Brian Omondi has this report. #Kenya #OrganicCompost #UrbanFarming
