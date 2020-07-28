IMF approves $4.3B loan to help South Africa fight pandemic | Money Talks

South Africa has secured more emergency pandemic recovery funding than any other country. The International Monetary Fund has approved more than $4 billion in financing to help it cope with the coronavirus. While President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has tried to avoid approaching the global lender, it's now counting on international finance institutions as the economy faces its worst slump in decades. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on this independent economist Thabi Leoka joined us from Johannesburg. #IMF #SouthAfrica #EconomicStimulus