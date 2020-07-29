WORLD
CRYSTAL METH: New drug danger?
It’s easier to produce, cheaper and the profits are greater. It is methamphetamine - crystal meth/ ICE - and there are fears that drug gangs are ramping up production across Europe thanks in part to the global pandemic. Ian Hamilton Associate Professor of Addiction and Mental Health Liz McCulloch Director of Policy at Volteface Dr Khaled Sadek GP at The Smart Clinics Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT #COVID19 #Meth #CrystalMeth
July 29, 2020
