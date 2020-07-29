BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
New COVID-19 outbreak dashes hopes for quick Hong Kong recovery | Money Talks
Hong Kong's economy plunged deeper into recession in the second quarter as it battles to control a new coronavirus outbreak. The government has banned gatherings of more than two people in public, while restaurants aren't allowed to serve dine-in customers, with leader Carrie Lam warning of a collapse in the city's health system. Michelle Hennessy reports on who's most at risk. For more on this Francis Lun joined us from Hong Kong. He's the CEO of investment services and market research firm, Geo Securities. #Covid19 #HongKong #Economy
New COVID-19 outbreak dashes hopes for quick Hong Kong recovery | Money Talks
July 29, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us