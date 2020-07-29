Next phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials gets under way | Money Talks

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise around the world, the race to find a vaccine has intensified. Two pharmaceutical companies started large-scale human trials in the US this week - and both are vying to be the first to market by the end of the year. But the accelerated development has some people questioning whether the vaccines will be safe. Melinda Nucifora has more. And we spoke to Dr Muhammad Munir. He's a virologist at Lancaster University. #VaccineTrials #BigPharma #Coronavirus