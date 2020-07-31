Islamophobic German agent placed in mosques? | 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: -German intelligence reportedly placed an Islamophobic undercover agent in mosques -Germany's 60-million-euro corona warning app allegedly dysfunctional -Testing centres at airports being mulled for travellers returning from abroad -Coal mine expansion threatens villages as residents defy demolition of roads -Berlin's famous techno music club turned into exhibition venue Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​​​