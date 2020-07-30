WORLD
1 MIN READ
Election Showdown | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
A showdown over federal law enforcement agents on the streets of America as #Election Day gets closer. Will local authorities block President Trump from deploying federal agents to cities without their consent? And in the chaotic lead up to the election and with the recent surge in coronavirus cases, can states ensure that all votes will count and that voters can have faith in the results of the election? Guests: Marilyn Mosby- State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Maryland Kris Kobach- Former Kansas Secretary of State (2011-2019) & Republican Candidate for US Senate Matthew Dunlap- Maine Secretary State Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Election Showdown | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
July 30, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us