CEOs of tech giants face lawmakers for antitrust defences

The heads of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google have been grilled by US lawmakers who are looking into whether the four tech giants are too powerful. Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai appeared by video link before members of the House Judiciary subcommittee. And as Philip Owira reports, the hearing touched on areas such as economic inequality and claims of political "bias" against President Donald Trump and his allies. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #amazon #apple #facebook