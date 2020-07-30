WORLD
1 MIN READ
Where is 'Dutertismo' Headed?
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's address to the nation earlier this week delivered a mixed bag of messages on everything from crime and punishment to COVID-19. One moment he was praising his countrdony's response to the outbreak and the next he was threatening to personally execute drug dealers. For five years 'Dutertismo' has ruled the Philippines with that golden tongue, backed up by an iron fist. But will these same tactics work when it comes to saving his country's sinking economy? Guests: Stephen Cutler Former Chief of FBI Operations in the Philippines Jose Custodio Ex-Consultant to Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University
July 30, 2020
