WORLD
1 MIN READ
Free and Fair Elections | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Less than 100 days ahead of the November 3 elections, former members of President Trump’s now-defunct voter-fraud commission join Inside America to discuss whether mail-in voting leads to massive fraud, as the President claims, and how states can ensure voters can have faith in the results of the elections. Guests: Kris Kobach was Secretary of State for Kansas from 2011 to 2019 and is currently running for the state’s Republican Senate seat. Secretary of State of Maine, Matthew Dunlap, will be overseeing the state’s election in November. Watch the full show: https://youtu.be/UF6XGcRXkLI Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Free and Fair Elections | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
July 30, 2020
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us