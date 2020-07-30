Houston, we’ve got a problem

Just over a week ago President Trump ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston, Texas. He suspected they were spying on Americans and stealing intellectual property. Within hours consulate staff started burning and destroying documents.Neighbours called the fire service but they weren’t allowed into the building. Whatever staff couldn’t burn, they took away in trucks and cars. Three days later, China hit back - closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu. So what goes on at these consulates and how many so-called diplomats are actually spies?