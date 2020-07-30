US economy shrinks 32.9% in second quarter, worst on record | Money Talks

Hopes of a sharp recovery in the US have been dashed after the world's largest economy reported its steepest slump on record. Jobless ranks are also swelling as states reimpose restrictions in response to a COVID-19 outbreak the country has been unable to control. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Peter Schiff, chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital. He's also the chairman of the precious metals trading firm SchiffGold in Westport, Connecticut. #USjobs #Covid19 #USeconomy